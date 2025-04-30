Apple Watch SE 3 tipped to get two new sizes this year

Fresh information from display analyst Ross Young suggests that the third iteration of Apple Watch SE, tentatively called Apple Watch SE 3, will be released in two new sizes. Apple is expected to launch a bunch of products this year, including the iPhone 17 series, updated AirPods and Apple Watch, Apple Home Products, and more.

Apple is also expected to launch the next-generation Apple AirTag. However, one of the main products, the affordable Apple Watch, the Apple Watch SE 3, could debut in two bigger sizes, which have just entered production.

Young suggests that the two new Apple Watch SE 3 displays could measure approximately 1.6 and 1.8 inches. Since Apple doesn't share official display measurements for Apple Watches, it is quite hard to understand what casing sizes these displays will fit inside.

According to 9to5Mac, the two new display sizes could be closest to the Apple Watch Series 9's 41mm and 45mm sizes. The current Apple Watch SE (second generation) is available in 40mm and 44mm. The larger display sizes could also mean Apple Watch SE 3 could gain new watch faces, as Apple restricts certain watch faces on smaller displays.

Last year, it was rumored that the third iteration of Apple Watch SE could be made out of plastic. It was also suggested that Apple could market the upcoming Apple Watch SE as a smartphone alternative for kids. However, last month, information from a reliable source claimed that Apple is having a hard time with the design of the plastic Apple Watch, and it could be scrapped.

Where does it finally leave Apple? It may return to basics and might release a new Apple Watch SE using the casing of some older watch models, which is exactly the approach taken for previous Watch SE models.