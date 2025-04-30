Samsung allegedly ditches Snapdragon for Exynos 2500 in Galaxy Z Flip7

Rumors have been circulating on the internet that Samsung hasn't lost confidence in last year's Exynos 2500 processor. Notably, Exynos 2500 was originally expected to power the Galaxy S25 series. But due to low yield rates, Samsung was forced to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor globally instead.

Samsung is expected to introduce an affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE later this year. It was suggested that Exynos 2400e, found inside the Galaxy S24 FE, could be used inside this budget-friendly clamshell. Now, a fresh report claims that the elder sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip7, will also come equipped with an Exynos processor.

According to the Korean publication Chosun Daily, Samsung has started mass production of the Galaxy Z Flip7 with the Exynos 2500 processor. If true, this would mark the first time a Samsung foldable phone is powered by an Exynos processor. As far as the Galaxy Z Fold7 is concerned, there is still no information about which processor it will use.

An industry insider shared, "The decision to use Exynos instead of Qualcomm was largely due to price. I understand that they judged that the yield had stabilized to some extent. The fact that foldable phones have lower shipments than the Galaxy S series also worked in favor of using Exynos. However, the Exynos 2500 will not be used in the ‘Galaxy Z Fold7."

Samsung may have chosen to use Exynos SoC inside the Galaxy Z Flip7 because it sells less than the Galaxy S25 series. Also, since Qualcomm has reportedly raised the prices of its chipsets, it makes sense for Samsung to start focusing on and producing its advanced SoCs for future smartphones.

This year, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is expected to feature a full-screen cover display, whereas the folder-style display has allegedly been reserved for the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. There are also reports that Samsung could hold its second Unpacked event of the year in New York.