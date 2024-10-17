Apple's Roadside Assistance via Satellite feature is now available in the UK

When Apple initially launched the iPhone 14 series of devices in 2022, one of the headline features was that it had the capability to connect to satellites in the event of an emergency when it had no access to cellular data. This would allow for messaging with emergency services and sharing location through its Find My service, which initially launched in the U.S. and Canada but later expanded to more countries across Europe.

Later on during the iPhone 15 launch event, Apple announced that it would bring Roadside Assistance via Satellite to both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series of devices that would utilise satellite communication in partnership with AAA and Verizon Roadside Assistance in the U.S. This allows for breakdown services in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage to be contactable by users.

And now, following an announcement during the iPhone 16 event last month, Apple has expanded the availability of this feature to the United Kingdom in partnership with Green Flag who are an established breakdown and recovery service who operate across the U.K. The updated support page on Apple's website states that if you are not a Green Flag member, the service is pay-per-use, but does not detail if this is waived if you are a member.

To utilise the feature, you need to open the Messages app and start a new message. In the address field, type "roadside" which will display an option titled "Roadside Assistance via Satellite" will appear, which can then be selected and will provide on screen instructions on how to use it to request help.

Originally, when the iPhone 14 series launched, Apple stated that satellite connectivity would be available for free to users for two years from the activation of the device, which includes the use of Roadside Assistance. This was extended at the launch of the iPhone 15 series, so iPhone 14 users would get a total of 3 years service. Apple have yet to clarify what the pricing structure of this feature will be.

Source: MacRumors