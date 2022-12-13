Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite now available in the UK, France, Ireland, and Germany

About a month since Apple made Emergency SOS via satellite available to iPhone 14 series users in the United States and Canada, the company is now announcing that the feature is now available in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Ireland.

Emergency SOS via satellite allows anyone with an iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max running iOS 16.1 or later to contact emergency services when they are in an area with no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. When using the feature, a questionnaire asking you about your situation will appear. The interface will then guide the user where to point their iPhone to connect and send the initial message. This includes your questionnaire responses, location, altitude, battery level, and Medical ID (if enabled).

The questionnaire and follow-up messages are sent directly via satellite to relay centres manned by Apple‑trained specialists who can call emergency services on your behalf. The transcript of the questionnaire can even be shared with your emergency contacts to keep them informed.

What's more, you can send your location via satellite using the Find My app to reassure friends and family of your whereabouts if you are in an area with no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

You can learn to use Emergency SOS via satellite through its demo mode. Once you activate the service, you'll get two years free. There is no word yet on how much Apple will charge once this period is up.