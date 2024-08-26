Apple's iPhone 16 "Glowtime" event is now officially set for September 9

Apple is officially getting ready to reveal some new stuff to the public. Today, invites went out to media outlets for Apple's latest press event, which will be held on Monday, September 9, starting at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific time).

Apple announces iPhone event: It’s Glowtime. A day earlier than expected: Monday, Sept. 9. At the Steve Jobs Theater and streamed online. pic.twitter.com/Z7ZCiWyn81 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 26, 2024

Bloomberg's Apple expert Mark Gurman posted the invite he received on his X account and noted that the September 9 date is actually a day earlier than expected for the press event. This time, the familiar Apple logo is surrounded by colored lights, and the tagline is "It's Glowtime." Of course, the event will be live-streamed for anyone to watch online.

The September press events at Apple are usually the biggest because the company usually introduces the next model in its highly popular iPhone series. This year, the iPhone 16 family of smartphones is expected to be shown during the event. Current rumor claims that some of the new iPhone 16 devices will have very thin bezels,

Along with the iPhone 16, Apple is almost certainly going to release the new iOS 18 operating system alongside it. Apple's big push for iOS 18, when it was first announced back in June, was Apple Intelligence, its own take on the generative AI features. However, current rumors claim that the AI services will not launch with the September iPhone 16 release and that we will have to wait until October for Apple Intelligence to get its official debut. Even then, some features of the service may not launch until 2025.

The September 9 event is also expected to reveal the Apple Watch Series 10 smartwatch along with new models of its AirPods earbuds.