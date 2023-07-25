Armored Core VI's 13-minute gameplay shows off customization, boss battles, and more

Late last year, FromSoftware revealed that it is returning to the classic Armored Core franchise as its next project. And today, Bandai Namco released an extended 13-minute gameplay video for the upcoming mech action game. It gives fans the deepest look yet into the mechanics and world of the new entry in the classic series.

The gameplay showcases several of the game's key features, including the ability to fully customize your mech or 'Armored Core' with different parts and weapons. Depending on their preferred play style, players can tweak their mech for agility, defense, or heavy firepower.

The video also highlights Armored Core VI's verticality. Using features like aerial boosters and catapults, players can launch their mechs high into the air to gain a tactical advantage and open up new combat angles.

In addition, boss battles are previewed, requiring players to carefully target weak points on larger enemies while avoiding devastating area-of-effect attacks. The 'stagger' mechanic lets you temporarily disable enemies to create openings.

Set on the distant planet of Rubicon 3, Armored Core VI puts players in the cockpit of a mercenary mech pilot uncovering the secrets of a mysterious new substance called Coral. The game promises expansive, multi-layered stages to encourage creative mech mobility and combat.

A huge array of weapons will be available, too, offering everything from bazookas and plasma rifles to melee weapons to fit into the mech's four weapon slots.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launches on August 25, 2023, for PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The latest gameplay provides an in-depth look at how the sci-fi mech battler is shaping up.

The new title marks the acclaimed mech customization series' first entry in 10 years. Fires of Rubicon is also one of our picks for the most anticipated Xbox Series X/S games of 2023.