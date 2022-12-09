FromSoftware announces Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon as its next project

Possibly the biggest surprise announcement of The Game Awards 2022 show today was the appearance of FromSoftware's new game - Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The cinematic trailer that accompanied the game announcement can be watched above.

The Armored Core series has been at development at FromSoftware since the late 90s with almost annual games for some time. However, the franchise has been on ice since Armored Core V for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, with an entire console generation being skipped following it.

The series features a futuristic sci-fi setting with giant robots, known as Armored Cores, while the gameplay was focused on being an action mecha shooter. However, this latest entry may not follow this gameplay direction, with older rumors saying a Souls-like spin on the action may be incoming for any future entries.

FromSoftware has been wildly successful with its Souls-like titles, from Dark Souls and Sekiro to the titan that is Elden Ring. We will have to wait and see what direction Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will take when it releases in 2023. Despite some reports, the game will not be exclusive to any platforms, with it hitting Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.