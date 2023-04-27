FromSoftware's Armored Core VI launches in August, gameplay shows off mech action

Late last year, Elden Ring-developer FromSoftware revealed that it is returning to the classic Armored Core franchise as its next project. Today, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon received its first gameplay trailer, seen above, as well as information on how exactly the highly anticipated game plays out, and a release date.

While the switch to behemoth robots with guns seems like a departure from the studio's popular Souls-likes, FromSoftware says it is combining the high-octane action of Armored Core with the gameplay from its recent endeavors to make an interesting combination.

While the franchise began its journey almost 25 years ago, FromSoftware hasn't developed a new entry for it for 10 years now. While the latest entry sports VI on its name, the studio deems this a reboot of sorts.

Armored Core VI has players being taken to the devastated planet of Rubicon 3 as a mercenary looking for a rare, volatile, and highly valuable energy source named Coral. The mechs players control will be highly customizable, with different body parts offering various benefits, like drifting or boosting through the air, suitable for many playstyles. A huge array of weapons will be available too, offering everything from bazookas and plasma rifles to melee weapons to fit into the mech's four weapon slots.

The mech action of Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon hits Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on August 25, 2023. FromSoftware is also working on the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring, though it does not have a release date yet.