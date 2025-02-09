Microsoft Weekly: Xbox features for PCs, useful tools for Windows 11, and more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at Xbox features arriving on PC, useful apps for debloating Windows 11, fresh preview builds, fixed known issues, gaming stories, browser updates, some hardware reviews, and more.

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

This week, Microsoft updated the official Windows Health Dashboard with new details about certain known bugs and issues in Windows 11 version 24H2. The bug with the operating system not allowing you to change certain date and time settings has finally been fixed in the latest non-security update. Also, Microsoft provided a workaround for the issue that prevented Windows updates from being installed via various media, such as USB or CD.

Now, here is some useful stuff. First, we have a guide from Steven Parker. The article describes how to restore Dolby Digital (AC-3) support in Windows 11 version 24H2, which no longer comes with one on clean installations.

Next, a couple of debloaters for Windows 11. One is WinScript, a neat-looking open-source app for Windows 11 that can run several commands at once to get rid of annoying ads, optimize your system, turn off telemetry, install useful third-party applications with a package manager, and a lot more. Another app you may find useful in this regard is NoBloatbox, which lets you select what bloatware you want to remove from your Windows installation.

Finally, Microsoft published a new blog post that announced details for IT Admins about Windows installing feature updates during the initial setup (OOBE) on managed devices.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 27788 Not Applicable Dev Channel Nothing this week Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.4870 (23H2)

22635.4880 (23H2) Not Applicable Release Preview Channel Nothing this week Nothing this week

One of the biggest changes in this week's Windows 11 preview builds, besides the first big update for MIDI in nearly half a century, is the ability to customize widgets on the lock screen. Build 22635.4870 lets you turn off certain widgets and leave only those you need the most. Check out this article to learn more about it.

In addition to the new builds, Microsoft shipped an update for the Microsoft Store. The latest version, which is now available for Windows Insiders, allows users to select what parts of the games will be downloaded. This change is useful for those who do not want certain components, like high-resolution textures, campaigns, and more.

Finally, Optical Character Recognition is once again available in the Photos app for Windows Insiders. Microsoft removed the feature from preview builds in November 2024, and it is now back with a few improvements and squashed bugs.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Even though we are still at the beginning of the year, Microsoft already has dates for its upcoming developer conference, Build 2025. The company revealed that its main developer-focused event will occur on May 19-22 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets and the schedule will be available as we get closer to the date.

We had plenty of browser updates this week. Firefox 135 arrived with a long list of various changes. Mozilla brought the redesigned new tab page to all users, credit card autofill support, translation improvements, additional privacy improvements, and other changes.

Opera released a new browser, Opera Air, in an attempt to make browsing the modern internet less stressful. Opera Air has various built-in utilities to help you remain calm, do breathing exercises, learn some binaural tunes for extra relaxation, and more.

Microsoft released Edge 133 for all users in the Stable channel, bringing an updated downloads UI, an AI-powered scareware blocker, improvements for the built-in price tracker, and more. Those in the Dev Channel received version 134.0.3096.1 with "Browser Essentials" improvements and various fixes.

Besides the updates, Microsoft announced upcoming changes for Notifications API, which will soon support call notifications with custom buttons. Also, the company created a fake "guide," which, instead of doing its job and explaining how to uninstall Edge, simply trashes Google Chrome.

Speaking of Chrome, the browser is also getting some neat improvements with the next feature update. Version 134 will make picture-in-picture mode more seamless with automatic activation when playing videos and switching in and out of tabs.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

Reviews are in

Here is hardware and software we reviewed this week

We published two reviews this week. Steven Parker reviewed the GEEKOM A6 mini PC, a small and affordable computer with improved memory and storage. I had a chance to check out a quirky pair of headphones from Philips that were made specifically for sleep (spoiler: they are not very good).

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

More Xbox games are heading to the PlayStation 5. Following the announcement of Forza Horizon 5 moving over to the Japanese console, Microsoft is bringing Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition to the PlayStation 5.

If you are waiting for the next Need for Speed installment, EA has not-so-good news for you. As of right now, all of Criterion Games stuff is working on the next Battlefield (expected before April 2026), not Need for Speed. In an interview with IGN, Vince Zampella said that the series might return at some point, but it is not clear when.

Microsoft already had a gaming event this year, and another one is coming in February. The company revealed that the first ID@Xbox showcase will occur on February 24, 2025, to showcase various indie games from different publishers. IGN will stream the event at 10 AM PT, 1 PM ET, and 6 PM BST.

Valve released a small but useful update for Steam. The platform now features a prominent banner for abandoned games that have not received any updates or attention from developers for an extended period of time. This change will help gamers avoid abandonware, especially early access abandonware.

Nvidia announced a new batch of games that are now playable on the GeForce NOW streaming service. They include Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Sid Meier's Civilization VII, SWORN, Alan Wake, Far Cry: New Dawn, and more.

Deals and freebies

The Epic Games Store is giving away two games: Beyond Blue and Humankind. You can add these to your library for free until the next Thursday. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can score several free titles on the Amazon Games app, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. They include Bioshock Infinite: Complete Edition, Surf World Series, Sands of Aura, and more. A lot more games will be available later this month.

As usual, more deals are available in this week's Weekend PC Game Deals article.

Other gaming stories from this week include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

