Assassin's Creed Mirage out October 12, gameplay shows off return of stealth action

When Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Mirage last year, the company said it is taking the series back to its roots. Today, during the PlayStation Showcase, it proved those comments to be true. Watch the gameplay trailer above, which shows off plenty of actual assassin-ing and stealth gameplay.

One-hit kill stealth assassinations, throwing knives, smoke bombs, and sandbox missions with open-ended routes to targets are all coming back. Described as an "Assassin playground", the city of Baghdad is where our protagonist Basim is training to be a Hidden One in this prequel story to Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

"Throughout the trailer you can see a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay elements that have defined the Assassin’s Creed franchise for over 15 years," added Ubisoft's Maïté Hayet. "Many elements from past games are making a return: We have the corner swing, the ability to vault over objects and “elevators” to quickly reach high ground."

Ubisoft isn't keeping everything classic though. Pole Vaulting is arriving as a brand-new parkour move, increasing Basim's traversal capabilities across the dense city. He also has Assassin's Focus, a new ability that allows players to target multiple targets for a combo assassination.

Just as a leak revealed earlier today, Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming out on October 12. It will hit PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, as well as Amazon Luna and Ubisoft+ subscriptions. Expect to see more of the game during Ubisoft's own Forward presentation on June 12.