Assassin's Creed Mirage out next year, brings back series' classic gameplay

As promised, Ubisoft showed off the next Assassin's Creed during its Forward presentation today. Taking the series back to its roots, players are heading to ninth-century Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage, which will also be bringing back the gameplay style of older titles. Watch the cinematic reveal trailer above.

Mirage is coming in as a narrative driven action-adventure experience, offering the classic dense city setting, plenty of parkour, and the ever-important stealth assassinations. The story is set 20 years before the events of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will follow the adventures of a young Basim as he transcends from a street thief to a Master Assassin.

Here's what the official description says about the game:

Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad. Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is releasing sometime in 2023, and pre-orders are already live. As a bonus, Ubisoft is offering an additional quest, The Forty Thieves, for anyone that pre-orders the game. The game will be available as a part of the Ubisoft+ subscription service on day one as well.