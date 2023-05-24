Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake and Classic Collection announced for consoles and PC

Konami has officially confirmed the long-awaited Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake, titled Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The announcement was made during the PlayStation Showcase event, revealing that the remake will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Konami also unveiled the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1, which includes remastered versions of the original three MGS games— Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Snake Eater.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, initially released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2, is widely regarded as one of the greatest stealth action games ever. Snake Eater follows the protagonist, Snake, on a mission to infiltrate a Soviet military base in the Russian wilderness.

Unlike its technologically advanced successors, the game emphasized camouflage and survival mechanics, such as hunting animals to maintain stamina. The decision to remake Metal Gear Solid 3 has generated much fan anticipation, as it presents an opportunity to experience modern graphics, gameplay enhancements, and potentially additional content.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The release date is unknown for now.

As for Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1,the collection brings together the original three Metal Gear Solid games, offering fans a chance to revisit or discover the series' iconic beginnings.

The release date for the collection is set for autumn on PlayStation 5.

The announcement of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake and the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1 represents a significant step in revitalizing the Metal Gear franchise. Since the departure of series creator Hideo Kojima from Konami in 2015, the franchise has remained dormant.