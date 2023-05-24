Assassin's Creed Mirage is releasing this October according to retailer leaks

With showcase season fast approaching, leaks are pouring in from all over. This time, it's Japanese retailers that seems to have spilled the beans. Assassin's Creed Mirage, the latest entry in Ubisoft's action series, is releasing on October 12, 2023 according to multiple store listings.

As Japanese gaming news website Gematsu reports, retailers in the country aren't apparantly keen on putting dates on products unless they are official, unlike in most western online stores where placeholder dates are common.

Fans have so far found three different stores listing the same October 12, 2023 launch date: Amazon.jp, Yodobashi, and Bic Camera. Ubisoft's official material still lists a broad 2023 launch window for the title.

Announced in September of last year, Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to take the series back to its original narrative driven action-adventure formula. Ubisoft has teased a dense city environment, as well as a focus on parkour and stealth assassinations. Taking place in ninth-century Baghdad, players will take the role of Basim in this adventure, a returning character from Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The heavy RPG elements that Assassin's Creed Origins introduced, and seen since then on Odyssey and Valhalla, will not be present in this entry. Expect the RPG releases to continue following Mirage's launch, however.

As always, take this release date leak with a grain of salt until Ubisoft has something official to announce. That may happen soon as well, considering the company's Ubisoft Forward presentation, with news of its upcoming projects, is happening in just a few weeks.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming out on PC (Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 platforms. Following it, Ubisoft has two mainline Assassin's Creed games in development. One will take players to feudal Japan, the most requested era by fans, and the other will involve witch trials of the Roman Empire.