Here's a quick look at the highlights of Sony PlayStation Showcase today

Sony promised it would reveal a number of all-new games during today's PlayStation Showcase, and it delivered on those promises. We've already reported on new games like Helldivers 2, Fairgame$, Marathon, and a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3.
We saw a new gameplay trailer for Spider-Man 2, the first trailer for Assassin's Creed: Mirage, and a gameplay trailer for Alan Wake 2. We also got word on some upcoming PlayStation earbuds, and a remote play device, "Project Q".
However, there were a lot of other games and trailers shown during the event. Here's a quick look at just some of what else was revealed during the PlayStation Showcase. Keep in mind that many of these titles are multiplatform too.
PS5 games
- Immortals of Aveum - We got new info and a new trailer for this fantasy-themed FPS coming this July.
- The Plucky Squire - There was a new trailer and additional details on this upcoming 2D game.
- Teardown - This voxel-based heist game, with lots of destructible environments, is coming to the PS5 this year.
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - We got the first trailer from Capcom's upcoming sequel to its 2012 fantasy action-RPG.
- Final Fantasy XVI - We got a new trailer for Square Enix's next game in the long-running RPG series, coming on June 22.
- Concord - An all-new multiplayer FPS from Firewalk Studios was announced today for release in 2024.
- The Talos Principle 2 - Croteam's first person puzzle game is officially getting a sequel.
PS VR2 Games
- Resident Evil 4 VR Mode - We saw the first trailer for the upcoming DLC release for people who have the recent Resident Evil 4 remake.
- Beat Saber - the popular VR music action game debuts today on the PS VR2, with a Queen song pack.
- Arizona Sunshine 2 - The popular first person shooter for VR devices is getting a sequel, with a first look trailer.
There was a lot more shown during the event, but you can go back and watch the entire PlayStation Showcase now, and get more info on the PlayStation blog.
