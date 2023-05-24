Here's a quick look at the highlights of Sony PlayStation Showcase today

Sony promised it would reveal a number of all-new games during today's PlayStation Showcase, and it delivered on those promises. We've already reported on new games like Helldivers 2, Fairgame$, Marathon, and a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3.

We saw a new gameplay trailer for Spider-Man 2, the first trailer for Assassin's Creed: Mirage, and a gameplay trailer for Alan Wake 2. We also got word on some upcoming PlayStation earbuds, and a remote play device, "Project Q".

However, there were a lot of other games and trailers shown during the event. Here's a quick look at just some of what else was revealed during the PlayStation Showcase. Keep in mind that many of these titles are multiplatform too.

PS5 games

PS VR2 Games

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode - We saw the first trailer for the upcoming DLC release for people who have the recent Resident Evil 4 remake.

- We saw the first trailer for the upcoming DLC release for people who have the recent Resident Evil 4 remake. Beat Saber - the popular VR music action game debuts today on the PS VR2, with a Queen song pack.

- the popular VR music action game debuts today on the PS VR2, with a Queen song pack. Arizona Sunshine 2 - The popular first person shooter for VR devices is getting a sequel, with a first look trailer.

There was a lot more shown during the event, but you can go back and watch the entire PlayStation Showcase now, and get more info on the PlayStation blog.