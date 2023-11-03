ASUS Chromebook C424, ideal for students, is at its lowest price of $200

Chromebooks are a bit like marmite, you either love them or hate them, but for students they can be a necessity as the education sector has taken to their ease of use and relatively low cost. If you have a student who needs one, or you just need an affordable device yourself, consider taking a look at the ASUS Chromebook C424 which is now at its lowest price of $199.99.

At its current price, you are saving 20% on the $249.99 list price. It has been available for purchase on Amazon since May and in all the time since then, it has never cost as little as it does now. You can find the purchase link towards the end of the article.

Going over some of the highlights of this particular Chromebook, Amazon writes:

14-inch FHD 1920x1080 Anti-Glare NanoEdge display featuring an ultra-narrow bezel with anti-glare coating to reduce reflections.

Powered by the Intel Dual-Core Celeron N4020 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.8 GHz) for fast and snappy performance.

The FHD display has a durable 180-degree hinge that can be laid flat to share content easily.

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, and USB Type-C (Gen 1) and Type-A ports.

Chromebook runs on ChromeOS - an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time.

Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and a 12-month Google One trial that gives you additional storage across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos. This offer from Google will expire by 1/31/2024 Google features’ availability varies according to country. Please check with your local ASUS retailer for details.

With the Google Play Store, you can access a rich library of apps, games, music, movies, TV, books, magazines, and more, all from your Chromebook. Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

The ASUS Chromebook C424 has so far received 1,815 ratings from customers. Overall, these customers have given this laptop an average score of 4.2 stars suggesting it’s pretty good for the price.

