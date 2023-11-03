World of Warcraft: The Worldsoul Saga will span three expansions; The War Within is first

With World of Warcraft approaching its 20th anniversary in 2004, Blizzard Entertainment announced an ambitious plan to get both current, old, and new players to come check out the fantasy MMO at BlizzCon 2023. Simply put, the developer is creating an epic storyline that will cover the next three expansion packs, with the overall title The Worldsoul Saga.

The first expansion in this storyline will be called The War Within. Blizzard stated:

In this opening chapter of The Worldsoul Saga, you’ll journey through never-before-seen subterranean worlds filled with hidden wonders and lurking perils, down to the dark depths of the Nerubian empire, where the inscrutable Harbinger of the Void has gathered her arachnid forces to bring Azeroth to its knees.



Deliver justice upon the servants of the Shadow, investigate the dark motives behind the Harbinger’s machinations, and take part in a thrilling new adventure spanning WoW’s next three expansions.

Players can go ahead and pre-order The War Within now at Battle.Net. The expansion will launch sometime in 2024.

Blizzard's Chris Metzen, who currently serves as the creative director for the company's Warcraft franchise, also talked about the other two expansions in The Worldsoul Saga for World of Warcraft. The second will be called Midnight and will take place in Quel'thalas, where Metzen says the Void will start an invasion.

The third and final Worldsoul Saga expansion will be called The Last Titan. As the title suggests, the expansion will see the Titans make a return to Azeroth. No release dates were announced for Midnight and The Last Titan, but Metzen hinted that they will be released a bit faster than normal.

World of Warcraft Classic will also get the revamped version of the Cataclysm expansion pack very soon with some changes based on player feedback. It will launch sometime in the first half of 2024.