Get ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Mechanical Keyboard for just $96

Amazon US is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White Wired Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard at $96.19. The ROG Strix Scope NX TKL is a compact mechanical keyboard aimed at FPS gamers.

It features an Xccurate Design with an extra-wide Ctrl key, which is "easier to feel and find" during intense gameplay. ASUS states that the keyboard’s tenkeyless form factor provides more desk space for wider mouse movements. Furthermore, it is built with an aluminium faceplate for durability.

The keyboard is fitted with ROG NX mechanical switches, featuring a 1.8 mm actuation point. The ROG NX Brown switches are said to require an initial 40 gf actuation force to reduce accidental presses, ramping up to 55 gf for improved rebound feedback. ASUS suggests this design should allow for smooth and responsive keystrokes.

The keyboard includes Aura Sync RGB lighting with individually lit keys, lock indicators, and an illuminated ROG logo along with an RGB underglow effect. Users can customise lighting with a full RGB spectrum and dynamic effects for a personalised gaming environment.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White Wired Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard (ROG NX Brown Tactile Switches, Aluminum Frame, Aura Sync Lighting, Tenkeyless Design, Quick Toggle Media Keys): $96.19 (Amazon US)

