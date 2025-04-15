Baldur's Gate 3 final major update is live with cross-play, 12 subclasses, photo mode, more

It's been a long time coming, but Larian Studios has finally released the final major update for its hugely successful role-playing game Baldur's Gate 3. Update 8 has a large number of features and changes for the RPG, with highlights being crossplay across all platforms, Xbox Series S split screen support, and so much more.

This is it. Our final major game patch for Baldur’s Gate 3," says Larian Studios today in a blog post. "You’ve helped us make BG3 a bigger success than any of us could’ve ever hoped for, and that passion could keep us tweaking things and making changes until the end of time. But then we’d never be able to create something new."

While major updates have come to an end and the development team has largely moved away from the project, smaller-scale bug-fixing updates may still arrive in the future.

Looking over the massive update, it has enabled cross-platform play across Windows, macOS, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 for the first time. Players can now form parties with players from multiple platforms thanks to the newly implemented Larian Network changes. Players using mods may want to keep in mind that everyone in a group must have the same list of mods installed when joining a lobby.

Speaking of modding, Larian has updated its official Modding Toolkit to give even more powers to community creators, offering some level editing capabilities:

Partial level editing means that what you won’t be able to do with the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Toolkit is add dialogues or change the static parts of the world like buildings, scenery or terrain. You can, however, create your own interactive objects like a chest that teleports away every time you get close to it - no one will touch your belongings ever again! Including you. Or you could make a salami statue that you can put in your pocket. The world truly is yours.

As previously announced, here are the brand-new subclasses that the studio has introduced to Baldur's Gate 3:

Path of the Giant Barbarian

College of Glamour Bard

Death Domain Cleric

Circle of Stars Druid

Arcane Archer Fighter

Way of the Drunken Master Monk

Oath of the Crown Paladin

Swarmkeeper Ranger

Swashbuckler Rogue

Shadow Magic Sorcerer

Hexblade Warlock

Bladesinging Wizard

The update also brings a photo mode with plentiful customization options, the long-awaited split-screen mode for Xbox Series S, and a huge number of changes and bug fixes. Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 is now available, and its complete patch notes can be found here.