Larian is finally ready to add split-screen support to Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox Series S

Baldur's Gate 3 is continuing to receive major updates as a part of developer Larian Studios' post-launch roadmap. The next release is slated to be Patch 8. While a launch date for the update has not been announced just yet, a stress test to find out how stable it is has just kicked off, and there's a surprise in it for Xbox Series S owners.

"Wanting to play multiplayer a little closer to home? Patch 8 will also bring split-screen to Xbox Series S consoles! If you’re joining the stress test from an Xbox, you’ll be able to try this out early," says the developer in the blog detailing all the features that are a part of the stress test.

The Xbox Series S not having feature parity with the Xbox Series X was what led to Baldur's Gate 3 being delayed on the Microsoft platform. In the end, the game was released in December 2023 without the split-screen feature on the Series S due to performance issues.

It seems the studio has finally managed to resolve those issues, and Patch 8 will bring the local split-screen co-op option for Xbox Series S players.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 will also enable cross-platform crossplay across PC (Windows, macOS), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. All that's needed will be a Larian account to enable this feature. The update will also deliver photo mode and 12 new subclasses into the experience for free, with more details available here.

PC and PlayStation players looking to jump into the Patch 8 Stress Test can sign up for the playtest here. However, Xbox players can simply download the Xbox Insider Hub app onto their consoles and join the playtest straight from there by being an Xbox Insider. Once the studio is happy with the stability of the update, Patch 8 will be pushed to all players soon after.