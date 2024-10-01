Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 is now live on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and macOS

It was September when Larian Studios pushed out Patch 7 to Steam players, bringing new cinematics, a mod manager, and other goodies as part of its post-launch support for Baldur's Gate 3. The studio promised other platforms would receive the same content sometime in October. Now, it is delivering on that by dropping Patch 7 to Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as macOS today.

The biggest addition of this update is easily the in-game mod manager. While only PC players can create these modifications using the Baldur's Gate 3 Toolkit, other platforms can now download these creations easily to their games.

The studio also revealed that since the introduction of the official mod manager to Baldur's Gate 3, PC players have downloaded over 15 million mods to their games. This number is probably about to skyrocket now that the entire playerbase has access to the mod manager.

"It’s been a couple of weeks since the PC community first got their hands on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Modding Toolkit, and they have been cooking up a bevy of mods," Larian says. "Grease up environments for extra fire-blasted pandemonium, add new options to the user interface for a more personalised experience, or even roam The Sword Coast with 15 more party members."

Other highlights of the update include new cinematics for players going for evil endings, Honor Mode combat improvements, plus split-screen updates. As such, when playing in couch co-op, the screen will dynamically split apart and merge depending on how far party members are from each other. A whole lot of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements are also included.

The full changelog for Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 can be seen here. Alongside the update, hotfixes have gone live for all platforms to fix further issues and improve the modding experience.