Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 is live for PC owners with new ending cinematics and more

Fans of Baldur's Gate 3 on the PC can now download the latest, and huge, free content patch for the hit D&D RPG game. The patch notes state it will be an 11.6GB download, and you will need about 160GB of free storage space to install patch 7.

Patch 7 adds some new cinematics for certain ending options for the game's characters:

Whether you embraced absolute power, carried out your father’s will, played as an Origin character or were generally a menace to society, you’ll find Patch 7 now introduces 13 new cinematics that offer varying conclusions to your most evil playthroughs.

There is also a new Mod Manager in the game and Larian says the long-awaited Mod Toolkit will be available as a separate download for PC players later today. Larian says:

With this new and supported way to create and install mods, you should see improvements in compatibility and accessibility, and can rest more assured that your supported mods work wherever you’re playing Baldur's Gate 3, which will include consoles a little down the line. Mods that are created and uploaded via our Toolkit can be browsed and installed directly from the game itself.

There's also some split-screen improvements with the patch:

When playing on split screen, the two halves of the screen will now dynamically merge together when player characters come close to each other in-game, and dynamically split back up when the characters move apart. This revamp comes alongside many other improvements and polishes to improve the overall split screen experience.

The same patch will be released for the Mac, Xbox Series X|S and PS5 platforms sometime in October. Larian says that the team is still working to bring cross-play support for the game, along with a Photo Mode and some other bug fixes and updates as well.