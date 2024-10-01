WhatsApp beta starts testing channel analytics feature on Android and iOS

WhatsApp might finally allow channel admins to gain insights into their audience in a future update. The instant messaging app is rolling out a channel analytics feature with metrics for the beta users on Android and iOS.

WABetaInfo reports that the upcoming feature is currently available to a limited number of channel admins running the beta versions of WhatsApp on Android (version 2.24.21.8) and iOS (version 24.20.10.71).

As the name suggests, the feature allows admins to get detailed analytics about their channel's reach, number of unique viewers, geographical distribution, and changes in follower count. Admins can get an idea of the top countries where they gain followers and content reach.

WhatsApp allows admins to track channel growth by monitoring the number of follows, unfollows, and net follows. The feature displays graphs to convey how the channel gains and loses followers over 30 days. The "Top regions" section tells admins the exact number and percentage of users from a particular country.

The website notes that the analytics data can help admins optimize their content strategy to attract more people and create content catering to their top regions' audiences. It added that WhatsApp channel insights will roll out to more beta testers over the coming weeks, and the feature is available to channel admins with at least 100 followers.

The Meta-owned company is working on several other features currently in beta. In recent updates, WhatsApp allowed beta users to try in-app camera effects, block messages from unknown contacts, try new chat themes, and quickly add people to lists.

It was reported that WhatsApp is developing a feature to make it easier for community owners to transfer ownership. The company has been working on third-party chat support for a while now and Meta recently confirmed that the functionality will arrive for European users in the coming future.

Source and image: WABetaInfo