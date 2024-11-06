Larian's Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition rated for Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Larian Studios may be known for Baldur's Gate 3 following its massively successful launch in 2023, but the studio's previous game is still a force to be reckoned with in the RPG space. It looks like Divinity: Original Sin II is soon coming to current-generation console platforms with a native version.

An official announcement is yet to come from Larian, but the rating for the title's Definitive Edition has been updated in the PEGI databases listing. Spotted by Gematsu, it now shows Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as platforms, with the change being made today, November 6, 2024.

Divinity: Original Sin II first launched for PC players back in 2017, with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions following in 2018 with the Definitive Edition launch. This brought significant enhancements to the original grand RPG experience, like upgraded graphics, better physics interactions, balance changes, and, most of all, expanded story arcs with more fleshed-out questlines.

The award-winning title even went on to release on the Nintendo Switch and iPadOS later.

However, even though the Xbox and PlayStation versions were playable on the latest generation consoles, they were not native versions. Using the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro versions, the game is still running on native 4K 30FPS and checkerboard-rendered 4K 30FPS, respectively, on the latest platforms. Native versions could upgrade the experience even further.

The studio is yet to reveal this version on any official channels, though, so it's unclear when Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players will be able to jump into a native version.

Even though Baldur's Gate 3 has been an immense success for Larian Studios, it has moved on from the Dungeons and Dragons-themed fantasy RPG series to work on other RPG projects instead of sequels. This may mean the team is returning to the Divinity series for a new entry.