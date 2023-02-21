Bethesda reveals Mighty Doom, an "adorably violent" shooter for Android and iOS

Bethesda is known for taking mobile ventures now and then, and its latest project in this space is Mighty Doom, a top-down action game aimed at Android and iOS gamers. Featuring a miniaturized, but still very capable, Slayer, the arcade title has players cutting through demons starting in March for free.

As the above trailer's gameplay segments show off, this is a top-down experience that has the Mini Slayer using an array of familiar Doom weapons and movement abilities to rip and tear through levels. Falling in battle in this means going back to the beginning of the run with earned XP to level up and upgrade the Mini Slayer's armaments and skills.

Mighty Doom's development is being handled by Bethesda's Alpha Dog studio, a mobile game-focused team based in Canada. It has been a part of Xbox Game Studios since 2021 following Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media.

The game is set in an "animated Doom universe" according to the studio, a dimension "inspired by DOOM Eternal’s collectible toys." Here's how the developer explains the setting of this spin-off experience:

When an unknown energy surge rips through a Gibbo toy factory, the Mini Slayer is brought to life and transported to an alternate dimension. Your mission? Kill every demon that stands between you and your stolen pet bunny Daisy.

Mighty Doom has a March 21, 2023, launch date attached to it as a free-to-play experience. Pre-registrations are now open across Android and iOS. Those who jump in early will receive some free gear to spend in-game as well as exclusive weapon skins.