Activision was reportedly hit by hackers who took plans for future Call of Duty games

A hacker group called "vx-underground" has posted on Twitter (via Insider Gaming) messages that claim it breached into game publisher Activision's network, using a phishing method. The group says it has taken details about the publisher's future Call of Duty games.

The group claims to have performed the Activision breach back on December 4. It reportedly took personal data from company employees, including email addresses, phone numbers, salary amounts and more. It also stole details about plans for future DLC content in the current Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 game, alone with info about the next Call of Duty games coming in 2023 and 2024.

Insider Gaming has received a statment from an Activision spokesperson about the hacker attack. The statement denies that employee information was taken, but does not dispute that information about future Call of Duty games were revealed as part of the attack. Here is the full statement:

The security of our data is paramount, and we have comprehensive information security protocols in place to ensure its confidentiality. On December 4, 2022, our information security team swiftly addressed an SMS phishing attempt and quickly resolved it. Following a thorough investigation, we determined that no sensitive employee data, game code, or player data was accessed.

There's no word if Activision plans to turn over its info on the attack to law enforcement authorities.

Source: vx-underground on Twitter via Insider Gaming