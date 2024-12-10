Doom comes to Starfield with crossover quest, adds Praetor Suit, Super Shotgun, and more

Starfield and Doom are probably not the first games that come to mind when thnking of official crossovers, but Bethesda has decided to bring the Doom Slayer's equipment and more to its latest sci-fi RPG with a surprise add-on. Celebrating the 31st anniversary of the Doom franchise, a unique crossover mission named At Hell's Gate is now available for download from Starfield's official Creations lineup.

Presented by Bethesda Game Studios and developed by well-known community group Kinggath Creations (Sim Settlements), this comes in as a new downloadable quest that adds a slice of Doom into Starfield.

"A band of mercenaries has narrowly escaped an encounter with something that can only be described as beyond evil," says the Creation page's description. "Investigate this mysterious happening and prevent a vile force from invading your universe."

For @DOOM's 31st anniversary, Hell has come to the Settled Systems in a free brand-new DOOM-themed mini-quest by Kinggath Creations! 🔥



Includes:

⚔️ DOOM Slayer's armor

⚔️ Iconic weapons

⚔️ Plushie collectionhttps://t.co/3prCYWw2vC pic.twitter.com/MNnQ4GrYIe — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) December 10, 2024

The Creation page for the "At Hell's Gate" quest can be found here, or it can be downloaded straight from the in-game Creations menu on both Xbox consoles and PC.

Players can start the quest by visiting any SSNN broadcast pillar in a major city (New Atlantis, Cydonia, Akila City, or Neon) across the galaxy after downloading it.

By completing this quest, that involves some lore-friendly encounters, players will receive the iconic Praetor Suit from the new Doom games, the legendary Super Shotgun for decimating foes, as well as the handy Crucible Blade for slicing up any opponents, from hell or otherwise. At the same time, the Industrial Workbench can be used to craft six plushies from Doom for decorating player homes, outposts, and ships.