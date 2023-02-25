Bing Chat now supports 100 daily turns in Microsoft's latest update

Microsoft's recent public preview of the new Bing Chat went a bit nuts at times, as the chatbot AI started offering some strange interactions with many users, particularly with long sessions. A week ago, Microsoft put in hard limits on those sessions, with just 50 daily chat turns allowed. A few days later, the limits were increased slightly to 60 turns a day.

Early today, Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, posted on Twitter that the company has open the virtual flood flood gates for Bing Chat, announcing that as part of a big update to the chatbot, a new daily limit of 100 chat turns is now in place.

Let's start unpacking the jumbo set of Bing Chat updates that started rolling out today and will continue for the next 2-3 days:

- A new daily limit of 100 is in. Enjoy!

- SERP queries no longer count towards the Chat limit. Query away!

- Edge Sidebar limits are fixed — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 24, 2023

Parakhin also stated that Bing Chat turns that are SERP (Search Engine Results Page) queries don't count anymore towards the daily chat turns limit. In addition, the Edge Sidebar limits issue has been fixed.

In more recent Twitter posts, Parakhin stated that a new tagging system has been put in place. He says, "You should see significant Bing Chat interaction improvements". Another message from Parakhin says:

And it is a prerequisite for the much-awaited "Prompt v96" (we iterated on prompts a lot :-) ). V96 is bringing changes in the tone of voice and relaxes some constraints. It is a pre-requisite for increasing the number-of-turns limit and should roll out today or tomorrow.

It sounds like that the current daily 100 turn limit in Bing Chat will be increased in the very near future, along with some more improvements.