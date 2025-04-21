Bluesky puts user concerns aside as it launches blue check mark verification system

Last Friday, we reported that Bluesky was working on a blue check mark verification feature, similar to those on platforms like Twitter (now X). This sparked discussion among users. Many compared it to the centralized platforms they had left behind. Now, the company has officially made an announcement confirming the launch of its new take on verification.

Bluesky’s original method was different. It allowed users to link their account to a domain name, turning a handle into something like @neowin.net. This served as a decentralized way to show control of an online identity. The company explained in its blog post that since the 2023 rollout of this feature, more than 270,000 accounts have linked their username to a domain.

Bluesky still considers this valuable, stating, "Domain handles continue to be an important part of verification on Bluesky." However, many users found it hard to use. It was not simple for non-technical users or those without a domain. Also, while it confirmed ownership, it did not always clarify who the user was or if they were a notable figure.

The platform acknowledges this, saying, "At the same time, we have heard from users that a larger visual signal would be useful in knowing which accounts are authentic." With the service growing rapidly and reaching millions of users, impersonation became a growing issue.

To address this, Bluesky is launching a new layer of verification using a standard blue check to highlight authenticated accounts. The company plans to "proactively verify authentic and notable accounts" itself.

It is also introducing a system called "Trusted Verifiers." These are third-party organizations that can vouch for users and issue blue checks. The blog post explains:

Blue checks issued by platforms are just one form of trust. But trust does not come only from the top down; it emerges from relationships, communities, and shared context. So, we are also enabling trusted verifiers: organizations that can directly issue blue checks. Trusted verifiers are marked by scalloped blue checks, as shown below. For example, the New York Times can now issue blue checks to its journalists directly in the app. Bluesky’s moderation team reviews each verification to ensure authenticity.

When a user taps on a blue check, the app shows which entity granted it.

Bluesky is also allowing users to turn off the visibility of verification. The blog states:

You can also choose to hide verification within the app — navigate to Settings > Moderation > Verification Settings to toggle it off.

This gives users the option to disable blue check visibility entirely, which is uncommon among platforms with verification systems.

As for obtaining a blue check, domain-based verification is still the recommended path, especially for official organizations and individuals. Bluesky is not currently accepting direct applications for platform-issued blue checks.

The company plans to introduce a request form later for notable and authentic accounts that want platform verification or for organizations that wish to become Trusted Verifiers.