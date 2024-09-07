Celebrate 20 years of Ubuntu with new, nostalgic wallpapers in 24.10

Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu distribution of Linux, has unveiled the final wallpapers that will be included in the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 "Oracular Oriole" release in October. As a non-LTS version, not as many people will use Ubuntu 24.10, but if you want the wallpapers, they can be downloaded.

The wallpapers included in this update can be separated into several categories. You have several renditions of the official wallpaper, a few mascot wallpapers that feature an Oriole bird, digital art, photographs, and a collection of 20th Anniversary wallpapers to celebrate the launch of Ubuntu 4.10 "Warty Warthog" 20 years ago, the company's very first Ubuntu release.

One of the 20th Anniversary wallpapers shows the evolution of the Ubuntu logo, which has had three renditions to date. Another is the brown Warty Warthog default wallpaper, but the old Ubuntu logo was replaced by the new one, and the text "20th Anniversary" appeared above the word Ubuntu.

As for the default wallpapers, they stick to the same style that we are used to now. Below, you can find the full-size wallpapers. Just open them, right-click, and press Save As.

Default Wallpapers

Mascot

Vladimir Moskalenko

Vladimir Moskalenko

Dilip

Digital Art

Orbite Lambda

Orbite Lambda

Photography

Julian Tomasini

Gabriele Fontana

20th Anniversary

Aaron J. Prisk

Aaron J. Prisk

Romactu

Ubuntu 24.10 will be released on October 10. As a non-LTS, it will only receive updates for 9 months. If you do not like upgrading your computer often, you are best off sticking with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The first point release has just been made available. WIth the point release out, users on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS are being offered the upgrade to 24.04 LTS.

With this being the 20th Anniversary since the start of Ubuntu, let us know in the comments which version you used first. My first release was Ubuntu 8.04 LTS "Hardy Heron"!