When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Celebrate 20 years of Ubuntu with new, nostalgic wallpapers in 24.10

Neowin · with 0 comments

The default wallpaper in Ubuntu 2410

Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu distribution of Linux, has unveiled the final wallpapers that will be included in the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 "Oracular Oriole" release in October. As a non-LTS version, not as many people will use Ubuntu 24.10, but if you want the wallpapers, they can be downloaded.

The wallpapers included in this update can be separated into several categories. You have several renditions of the official wallpaper, a few mascot wallpapers that feature an Oriole bird, digital art, photographs, and a collection of 20th Anniversary wallpapers to celebrate the launch of Ubuntu 4.10 "Warty Warthog" 20 years ago, the company's very first Ubuntu release.

One of the 20th Anniversary wallpapers shows the evolution of the Ubuntu logo, which has had three renditions to date. Another is the brown Warty Warthog default wallpaper, but the old Ubuntu logo was replaced by the new one, and the text "20th Anniversary" appeared above the word Ubuntu.

As for the default wallpapers, they stick to the same style that we are used to now. Below, you can find the full-size wallpapers. Just open them, right-click, and press Save As.

Default Wallpapers

The default wallpaper in Ubuntu 2410
Dark Ubuntu 2410 wallpaper
A wallpaper from Ubuntu 2410
A wallpaper from Ubuntu 2410

Mascot

A wallpaper from Ubuntu 2410
Vladimir Moskalenko
A wallpaper from Ubuntu 2410
Vladimir Moskalenko
A wallpaper from Ubuntu 2410
Dilip

Digital Art

A wallpaper from Ubuntu 2410
Orbite Lambda
A wallpaper from Ubuntu 2410
Orbite Lambda

Photography

A wallpaper from Ubuntu 2410
Julian Tomasini
A wallpaper from Ubuntu 2410
Gabriele Fontana

20th Anniversary

A wallpaper from Ubuntu 2410
Aaron J. Prisk
A wallpaper from Ubuntu 2410
Aaron J. Prisk
A wallpaper from Ubuntu 2410
Romactu

Ubuntu 24.10 will be released on October 10. As a non-LTS, it will only receive updates for 9 months. If you do not like upgrading your computer often, you are best off sticking with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The first point release has just been made available. WIth the point release out, users on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS are being offered the upgrade to 24.04 LTS.

With this being the 20th Anniversary since the start of Ubuntu, let us know in the comments which version you used first. My first release was Ubuntu 8.04 LTS "Hardy Heron"!

Report a problem with article
Sapphire Pulse RX 6650 XT
Next Article

Deal: AMD RX 6650 XT is currently the best budget 1080p GPU and you must not miss it

Side profile of the Surface Go 2 with its keyboard
Previous Article

Surface Go 2 gets display flickering fixes and Wi-Fi improvements

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment