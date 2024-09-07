When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Surface Go 2 gets display flickering fixes and Wi-Fi improvements

Neowin · with 0 comments

Side profile of the Surface Go 2 with its keyboard

The second-generation Surface Go, one of Microsoft's entry-level Surface devices, received a new firmware update. With the latest release, Microsoft patched several security vulnerabilities, fixed display flickering, and improved Wi-Fi connectivity.

Patch security vulnerabilities include Intel SA-00999 and Intel SA-01083. The same patches recently arrived for the Surface Studio 2+ and the Surface Studio 2.

Here is the official changelog:

Improvements and fixes:

  • Solves the issue that was leading to flickering or flashing screen when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.
  • Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00999 and INTEL-SA- 01083.
  • Improves security for devices with PXE boot enabled in IPv6 networks by protecting them against external access within compromised network segments.
  • Addresses Wi-Fi related security issues and improves connection stability during Reset/Recovery.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel - net - 23.30.0.6 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network adapters
Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.30.0.3 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth
Intel - Software Component - 1.71.99.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices
Surface - Firmware - 1.0.3.1 Surface UEFI - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 11.8.96.4657 Surface ME - Firmware
Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Go 2
Surfaec Go 2 LTE
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 495 MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps If your Surface Go 2 turns on, and you see a black screen that says "No Bootable Device," visit "Surface Go or Surface 2 turns on and shows "Not Bootable Device."

The Surface Go 2 is supported until December 30, 2024.

Report a problem with article
The default wallpaper in Ubuntu 2410
Next Article

Celebrate 20 years of Ubuntu with new, nostalgic wallpapers in 24.10

A picture of the new iPhone 15 pro lineup
Previous Article

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max tipped to let you shoot 4K videos at 120fps

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment