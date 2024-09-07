Surface Go 2 gets display flickering fixes and Wi-Fi improvements

The second-generation Surface Go, one of Microsoft's entry-level Surface devices, received a new firmware update. With the latest release, Microsoft patched several security vulnerabilities, fixed display flickering, and improved Wi-Fi connectivity.

Patch security vulnerabilities include Intel SA-00999 and Intel SA-01083. The same patches recently arrived for the Surface Studio 2+ and the Surface Studio 2.

Here is the official changelog:

Improvements and fixes: Solves the issue that was leading to flickering or flashing screen when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.

Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00999 and INTEL-SA- 01083.

Improves security for devices with PXE boot enabled in IPv6 networks by protecting them against external access within compromised network segments.

Addresses Wi-Fi related security issues and improves connection stability during Reset/Recovery.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel - net - 23.30.0.6 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network adapters Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.30.0.3 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth Intel - Software Component - 1.71.99.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices Surface - Firmware - 1.0.3.1 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 11.8.96.4657 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Go 2

Surfaec Go 2 LTE Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 495 MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps If your Surface Go 2 turns on, and you see a black screen that says "No Bootable Device," visit "Surface Go or Surface 2 turns on and shows "Not Bootable Device."

The Surface Go 2 is supported until December 30, 2024.