Surface Go 2 gets display flickering fixes and Wi-Fi improvements

The second-generation Surface Go, one of Microsoft's entry-level Surface devices, received a new firmware update. With the latest release, Microsoft patched several security vulnerabilities, fixed display flickering, and improved Wi-Fi connectivity.
Patch security vulnerabilities include Intel SA-00999 and Intel SA-01083. The same patches recently arrived for the Surface Studio 2+ and the Surface Studio 2.
Here is the official changelog:
Improvements and fixes:
- Solves the issue that was leading to flickering or flashing screen when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.
- Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00999 and INTEL-SA- 01083.
- Improves security for devices with PXE boot enabled in IPv6 networks by protecting them against external access within compromised network segments.
- Addresses Wi-Fi related security issues and improves connection stability during Reset/Recovery.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel - net - 23.30.0.6
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network adapters
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.30.0.3
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth
|Intel - Software Component - 1.71.99.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
|Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices
|Surface - Firmware - 1.0.3.1
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 11.8.96.4657
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Go 2
Surfaec Go 2 LTE
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|495 MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|If your Surface Go 2 turns on, and you see a black screen that says "No Bootable Device," visit "Surface Go or Surface 2 turns on and shows "Not Bootable Device."
The Surface Go 2 is supported until December 30, 2024.
0 Comments - Add comment