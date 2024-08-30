Ubuntu 24.04.1 is out now, here's how to upgrade to it

Canonical has announced the availability of Ubuntu 24.04.1. It's the first of several point releases expected to come out, and it rolls all the available updates to date into a single ISO, saving you time on new installs. If you have Ubuntu 24.04 already, just apply available updates and you'll be on Ubuntu 24.04.1 too.

Usually, nothing is exciting about these point releases, but the first point release is notable because Canonical switches on upgrades from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for the first time. While Ubuntu 24.04 LTS came out in April, Canonical holds off on upgrading 22.04 LTS users just in case there are bugs. This maturation period ensures that users continue to get a stable experience.

The new point release is available for Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud products. The various spins also get the update, including Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu Studio, Xubuntu, Edubuntu, Ubuntu Cinnamon, and Ubuntu Unity.

Any Ubuntu 22.04 LTS users should keep their eyes peeled on the Update Manager, as this is where the upgrade will be made available for download. With that said, if you don't want to move from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, you can keep on running it without issue for another three years until 2027.

Some readers may be aware that some Ubuntu point releases feature Hardware Enablement (HWE) updates, which bring support for new hardware. Ubuntu 24.04.2 will be the first release this cycle to introduce improved hardware support introduced by Ubuntu 24.10. According to OMG! Ubuntu, existing users will get the HWE stack via a software update too.

So, if you've been thinking of installing Ubuntu recently, now is the perfect time to do it. The newly spun ISOs feature all the small updates that have been released since April. This will save you time post-install, so now is a great time to get Ubuntu.