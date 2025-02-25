ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode comes to free users with usage limits

OpenAI has launched a free version of its Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT. The feature is based on GPT-4o mini, a variant of its latest model, GPT-4o.

According to OpenAI's release, the natural flow of conversation and tone of the free Advanced Voice Mode will be largely indistinguishable from the premium GPT-4o version but at a lower service delivery model cost. The company states that GPT-4o mini provides the same experience for users but is more computationally efficient. This enables them to activate the feature for additional users.

To initiate a conversation with Advanced Voice, users can click on the voice icon located at the bottom-right of the screen. This will take them to a dedicated interface where they can unmute or mute their microphone and end the conversation as needed. However, it's important to note that users will need to grant the ChatGPT app access to their microphone to utilize this feature.

Starting today, we’re rolling out a version of Advanced Voice powered by GPT-4o mini to give all ChatGPT free users a chance to preview it daily across platforms.



While Advanced Voice Mode will provide users with a more dynamic and interactive conversational interface, there are certain limitations. Audio input and output use is restricted by daily rate limits that can change. Users will receive a warning when 3 minutes of audio usage remains, and the conversation will automatically end once the limit is reached.

OpenAI has included several improvements for Advanced Voice mode, including support for five new voices, permitting users to give custom prompts and have it recall conversations later, and overall conversation speed, accents in supported foreign languages.

The company also recently announced the availability of Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT desktop applications on macOS and Windows.