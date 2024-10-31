OpenAI takes on Google Search with the new ChatGPT search experience

The current popular AI chat experiences, including ChatGPT and Claude, rely on already-trained large language models. So, users can't rely on them for the latest, up-to-date information. Back in July, OpenAI first introduced the SearchGPT prototype that provided answers to users' questions with up-to-date information from the web while displaying clear links to relevant sources.

Based on the feedback it collected from the SearchGPT prototype, OpenAI today announced ChatGPT Search, a new web search experience inside ChatGPT. The ChatGPT search experience combines the benefits of a natural language interface with up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more.

Based on the user query, ChatGPT will choose to search the web. If required, users can also manually select to search by clicking the web search icon.

OpenAI has partnered with leading news organizations, including Associated Press, Axel Springer, Condé Nast, Dotdash Meredith, Financial Times, GEDI, Hearst, Le Monde, News Corp, Prisa (El País), Reuters, The Atlantic, Time, and Vox Media, for displaying news content in the ChatGPT Search experience. When displaying the responses, ChatGPT will better highlight and attribute information with links to original sources.

The new ChatGPT Search experience will be available on both mobile and desktop platforms. From today, ChatGPT Plus and Team users, as well as SearchGPT waitlist users, can access the new search experience. ChatGPT Enterprise and Education users can access the latest experience in the next few weeks. ChatGPT will also roll out the new Search experience to all Free users over the coming months.

Users can now set the new ChatGPT Search as their Chrome browser’s default search by installing OpenAI's new Chrome Extension. Once the extension is installed, users can search directly via their browser URL bar.

With ChatGPT Search, OpenAI is bridging the gap between large language models and real-time information, making AI chatbots even more useful and relevant.