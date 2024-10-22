ChatGPT's Advanced Voice mode finally arrives in the EU

Back in May, alongside the launch of GPT-4o, OpenAI first announced the ChatGPT Advanced Voice feature. This new voice interface allows ChatGPT to respond to audio inputs in as little as 232 milliseconds, with an average of 320 milliseconds, rivaling human response time in a typical conversation. Initially, ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode was made available to all Plus and Team users in the US. Last month, OpenAI expanded this new voice feature to users in the UK.

Today, OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode is now available for all ChatGPT Plus and Team users in the EU, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. With this expansion, OpenAI continues to make its advanced AI technology more accessible to users worldwide.

To use this Advanced Voice mode feature, download the latest version of the ChatGPT app from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in supported regions. Note that OpenAI has set a daily limit for Advanced Voice feature usage. The ChatGPT app will notify you when you have 15 minutes of Advanced Voice usage remaining for the day.

Well yes.



All Plus users in the EU, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein now have access to Advanced Voice. https://t.co/AC6mdd1Lkf — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 22, 2024

Over the past few months, OpenAI has made several improvements to Advanced Voice mode. Users can now choose from five new voices for responses: Arbor, Maple, Sol, Spruce, and Vale. With these additions, ChatGPT Advanced Voice now offers nine different voices. ChatGPT also allows users to set custom instructions and ask it to remember conversations for later reference. Finally, OpenAI has improved conversational speed, smoothness, and accents in some foreign languages.

OpenAI's main competitor, Google, has launched its own advanced voice feature called Gemini Live for Gemini Advanced plan users. Gemini Live is now available in more than 40 languages for Android users.