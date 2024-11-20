OpenAI to bring ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode to free users

Earlier this year, OpenAI announced the new Advanced Voice feature in ChatGPT, which can respond to audio inputs in as little as 232 milliseconds, similar to human response time in a typical conversation. In September, OpenAI started rolling out Advanced Voice mode via iOS and Android apps for ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Team subscribers in the US.

Later, OpenAI expanded the rollout of ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode to users in the UK, EU, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. Last month, OpenAI announced the availability of Advanced Voice mode for ChatGPT desktop apps on macOS and Windows.

Now, OpenAI has started rolling out Advanced Voice mode to the ChatGPT experience, which is available via chatgpt.com on desktop web browsers. If you are a ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Teams, or Edu subscriber, you can visit ChatGPT.com using a modern browser and start talking with ChatGPT. OpenAI also confirmed that they are planning to bring Advanced Voice mode to ChatGPT free users in the coming weeks.

Another Advanced Voice update for you—it’s rolling out now on https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg on desktop for all paid users.



So you can easily learn how to say the things you're doing an entire presentation on. pic.twitter.com/n138fy4QeG — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 19, 2024

Over the past few months, apart from improving overall conversational speed, smoothness, and accents in supported foreign languages, OpenAI has delivered several improvements to the Advanced Voice mode feature. These include support for five new voices (Arbor, Maple, Sol, Spruce, and Vale), the ability for users to set custom instructions and ask ChatGPT to remember conversations for later reference.

Replying to user feedback on X, OpenAI Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil confirmed that they are working on a setting that will stop ChatGPT from interrupting during a response. He also reiterated that Advanced Voice mode will continue to get better quickly.

With continuous improvements and wider availability, OpenAI's Advanced Voice mode is set to change how users interact with ChatGPT, making the experience more natural and accessible.