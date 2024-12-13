ChatGPT mobile apps now support video and screensharing in Advanced Voice mode

Back in May, OpenAI first demoed the video input capabilities of the ChatGPT app. Nearly seven months after the demo, OpenAI today finally announced that they are starting the rollout of video, screen share, and image uploads in Advanced Voice in the latest ChatGPT mobile apps (app version 1.2024.337 for Android and 1.2024.339 for iOS).

ChatGPT can now see, hear, and speak in real time. This new capability allows users to chat with ChatGPT over video and voice, and even use the screenshare feature with Advanced Voice to get information about whatever they're looking at on their screen.

These new video and screen-sharing capabilities are expected to be available for all ChatGPT Team and most Plus and Pro users over the next week, except for those in the European Union, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu users will have access to these new capabilities in early 2025. It is important to note that usage of video and screen-share capabilities is limited on a daily basis based on the ChatGPT plan they have subscribed to.

OpenAI also announced the new Santa voice to celebrate the Christmas season. The new Santa voice is rolling out today to users across all ChatGPT platforms and will be available until the end of the month. Users can access the Santa voice in two ways:

Tap the snowflake icon in the ChatGPT app.

Select the Santa voice in ChatGPT settings or inside Voice Mode through the voice picker in the upper right corner.

Say ho ho ho to Santa in Voice Mode 🎅



Santa is rolling out today to everyone across all ChatGPT platforms and is available until the end of the month…then he will retire back to the North Pole. pic.twitter.com/NVS9bRok4r — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 12, 2024

These exciting updates make ChatGPT even more interactive and user-friendly. You can download the latest ChatGPT app from Apple App Store and Google Play Store to try out these new capabilities.