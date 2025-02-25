Over 10 years after launch, The Sims 4 revives the classic burglar from previous games

The Sims 4 has received a mammoth number of updates, alongside all the expansions, over the years since its original release in 2014, but one fan-favorite feature that has failed to appear since then is the burglar. The crooked Sim has appeared in The Sims, The Sims 2, and The Sims 3, and all these years after launch, The Sims 4 is finally getting one too, just as the franchise turns 25.

Announced today just as the new Businesses and Hobbies expansion for The Sims 4 lands, the burglar is now available as part of a free update to the base game, meaning even the free players' houses are now open for robberies.

Aptly named Robin Banks, the new burglar has a chance of appearing in the night and breaking into players' residential or business lots, aiming to swipe valuables and sneakily escape. One way to stop her is to dial the police using your sim, but it's the new Burglar Alarm that will call the cops on the robber the fastest. The alarm can even be upgraded by Handy-trained Sims to do things like zap the burglar and reduce the chances of it breaking.

Instead of calling for help, Sims can also try to go fight the burglar to get their stuff back, though it's probably a good idea to have a more muscular character do this, as seen in the feature announcement trailer below.

DLC pack owners are also getting special interactions with the burglar:

Have a dog? They’ll chase the Burglar right out. (Requires: The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack)

Werewolves can intimidate the Burglar into leaving. (Requires: The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack )

Spellcasters? They’ve got everything from confusion spells to full-on transformations. (Requires: The Sims 4 Realm of Magic Game Pack)

Servos can zap the Burglar into place with their defense matrix. (Requires: The Sims 4 Discover University Expansion Pack)

Scientists can use the Freeze Ray to immobilize them. (Requires: The Sims 4 Get to Work Expansion Pack)

Vampires, of course, might take advantage of the situation for a quick warm-blooded snack before commanding the Burglar to leave. (Requires: The Sims 4 Vampires Game Pack)

"In total, we’ve included over 50 unique reactions across the base game and 17 different packs, along with 37 player-directed interactions," says Maxis in the announcement blog post. "Who knew a bit of thievery could add so much character to your game? We are so thrilled to finally bring the Burglar back into The Sims universe"

The update carrying the burglar to The Sims 4 base game is now available. If it's the classic burglar you're looking for, don't forget that EA recently brought back The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 as a part of a re-release plan that includes all DLC packs and several enhancements.