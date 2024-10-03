Google expands Gemini Live support to more than 40 languages

Google announced today that it would expand Gemini Live to more than 40 languages. With this, users will be able to have natural conversations with Gemini in their preferred language instead of just English.

As of today, Gemini Live supports the following languages, with support for other languages rolling out over the coming weeks:

German (Germany)

English (Australia)

English (India)

English (United Kingdom)

English (United States)

Spanish (United States)

French (France)

Portuguese (Brasil)

Hindi (India)

Gemini Live will support conversations in up to two languages on the same device. On a supported Android device, go to the Google app and tap your profile picture or initial in the top left. Navigate to Settings > Google Assistant > Languages and select a supported language. You can also add a second supported language if needed.

Along with the expansion of Gemini Live, Google also announced the expansion of Gemini extensions in more languages. Gemini Extensions allow users to connect with apps like Gmail, Maps, Google Calendar, Tasks, Keep, and YouTube from within Gemini and get things done easily. For example, users can ask Gemini to remind them in 10 days to buy a ticket for a concert they discovered via a Gemini conversation.

If you have a Gemini Advanced subscription, you can access Gemini Live on your Android device by following these steps:

Open the Gemini mobile app, or if "Hey Google" is enabled, you can say "Hey Google." At the bottom of the Gemini overlay, tap the Live icon. If you are accessing it for the first time, follow any on-screen instructions. Once done, you can just start talking. To turn off the mic, say "stop" or tap the Hold or End buttons on the screen.

Gemini Live is not available when the device is locked. You must always unlock your device to start it.

Source: Google