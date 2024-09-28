ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode now available for Plus subscribers in the UK

The ChatGPT Advanced Voice feature was first announced in May during the launch of GPT-4o. The feature can respond to audio inputs in as little as 232 milliseconds, with an average of 320 milliseconds, similar to human response time in a typical conversation.

Earlier this week, OpenAI announced the rollout of Advanced Voice to all Plus and Team users in the ChatGPT app. However, this feature was initially unavailable in the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. Today, OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode is now available for Plus subscribers in the UK.

Good news—Advanced Voice is now available in the ChatGPT app to Plus users in the UK.



Remember to download the latest version of the ChatGPT app to access Advanced Voice. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 28, 2024

Since the initial reveal in May, OpenAI has made several improvements to the Advanced Voice feature. First, it now has five new voices: Arbor, Maple, Sol, Spruce, and Vale. With these additions, ChatGPT Advanced Voice now offers nine different voices to choose from. Second, users can now set custom instructions. Third, users can now ask ChatGPT to remember conversations for later reference. Fourth, OpenAI has improved conversational speed, smoothness, and accents in select foreign languages.

You can download the latest version of the ChatGPT app from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to access Advanced Voice in supported regions. It's important to note that there is a daily limit for Advanced Voice feature usage. The app will notify you when you have 15 minutes of Advanced Voice usage remaining for the day.

With continual improvements and wider accessibility, ChatGPT's Advanced Voice feature is enhancing user experience and making AI interactions more natural. It will be interesting to see how this technology further evolves in the future.