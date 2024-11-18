ChatGPT's Live Video (Vision) feature getting ready for a wider beta rollout

image via Pexels

With the Advanced Voice Mode, OpenAI added a bit of friendliness to ChatGPT, allowing users to have natural conversations with the AI assistant. However, there was a promised vision capability that OpenAI showed off during the GPT-4o announcement in May 2024. It appears that OpenAI has worked towards that feature, and it is ready to come out of the alpha phase.

According to multiple strings of codes, the ChatGPT live vision feature capabilities in the Advanced Voice Mode may be gearing up for a wider beta rollout. The strings were spotted in the latest ChatGPT v1.2024.317 beta build.

During the GPT-4o announcement, OpenAI showcased the Advanced Voice Mode with vision capabilities. In the demo, the ChatGPT seamlessly recognized the subject in the camera, remembered its name, recognized the ball, and associated it with the dog. The demo was quite impressive, considering the AI assistant had little information the user had to input to elicit the responses.

Some lucky alpha testers also had the chance to test the ChatGPT Live Video (Vision) feature and suggested that the feature worked flawlessly and was super helpful.

Trying #ChatGPT’s new Advanced Voice Mode that just got released in Alpha. It feels like face-timing a super knowledgeable friend, which in this case was super helpful — reassuring us with our new kitten. It can answer questions in real-time and use the camera as input too! pic.twitter.com/Xx0HCAc4To — Manuel Sainsily (@ManuVision) July 30, 2024

Now, as per the strings spotted in the latest ChatGPT beta build, the feature could be called "Live Camera" when it rolls out to beta users. Here are the strings related to the feature:

Beta

Tap the camera icon to let ChatGPT view and chat about your surroundings.

Live camera

Don't use for live navigation or decisions that may impact your health or safety. ?

There are some strings (via Android Authority) that warn users not to use the ChatGPT "Live Camera" feature for live navigation or decisions that could involve their health or safety. Interestingly, the codes were spotted in the beta build of ChatGPT, hinting that the feature is all set for a wider rollout soon, possibly for ChatGPT Plus and paid subscribers of the AI assistant.