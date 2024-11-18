Galaxy S25 series may use frame interpolation tech to double the frame rate in games

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to deliver impressive performance, thanks to Samsung, going all-in with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor across the lineup. On top of this, it is tipped that Samsung may include 12GB of RAM in base models of the Galaxy S25 series, helping the phone handle AI and other demanding stuff smoothly.

Now, it appears that Samsung will be leveraging Qualcomm's technology to help offer boosted gameplay visuals from 60Hz to 120Hz. According to leakster @Jukanlosreve on social media platform X, Samsung is reportedly working on a game mode that could utilize Qualcomm’s Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 tech (AFME 2.0) technology.

As per Qualcomm, the AFME 2.0 technology doubles the frame rate in games while not going heavy on power consumption. So, the frame interpolation technique would generate better and smoother gameplay performance on paper compared to the "Frame Booster" feature that the company already offers on Galaxy devices. AFME 2.0 is also supported by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors, however, Samsung may restrict the feature to Snapdragon 8 Elite models.

The frame rate interpolation feature has already been applied by brands like OnePlus in its OnePlus 12 phone (called HyperRendering). It should be noted that despite phones offering high refresh rate displays, many popular Android games don't support them. The games run at 60Hz or lower not offering a smooth gameplay experience. It could be solved with Samsung's Game Assist, which is expected to be another feature of One UI 7.

However, an important thing to note is that if Samsung decides to use AFME 2.0 technology, then this would likely be restricted to the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy devices, and would now be available on Galaxy devices using a different chipset.

Reportedly, Samsung is speculated to launch the Galaxy S25 series, a bit earlier than expected. The next Unpacked event could happen on January 22, 2025, and the much-rumored Galaxy S25 Slim could also make a surprise appearance.

Image via TechnizoConcept