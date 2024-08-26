City builder game Tropico 4 is free to claim on GOG for the next three days

The GOG store, known for its DRM-free offerings of both classic and modern titles, is back with a massive sale celebrating the back to school season. It's not entirely clear why you'd want more games in your backlog when school is back, but alongside the promotion there is even a free game being offered.

For the next three days, the city building and management entry about being the El Presidente of a fictional Caribbean island nation, Tropico 4, is free to claim on the GOG store.

Coming in from series developer Haemimont Games, Tropico 4 released in 2011, offering fans another crack at being the leader of a banana republic. You will face threats from Communists, Capitalists, Environmentalists, the Religious, and many several factions as the game goes on, as each group wants you to pay attention to a specific cause.

The game picks up when you, El Presidente, sizes power of Tropico island and must manage its imports and exports, negotiate with outside powers, and try not to lose any elections, which results in a game over. Being hit by a coup will also mean a loss. The humorous title comes with 20 missions that take place across 10 islands.

Here's how the developer sets the stage:

The world is changing and Tropico is moving with the times - geographical powers rise and fall and the world market is dominated by new players with new demands and offers - and you, as El Presidente, face a whole new set of challenges. If you are to triumph over your naysayers you will need to gain as much support from your people as possible. Your decisions will shape the future of your nation, and more importantly, the size of your off-shore bank account.

The Tropico 4 giveaway is slated to last until August 29, and it can be claimed from the GOG store's font page. All you need to do is login to the store to grab it. As for the new Back to School sale, it features almost 6000 deals to grab, all without a single shred of DRM. The sale is coming to an end on September 10, so there may be more freebies incoming too in the coming weeks too.