The Microsoft 365 Insider blog has been moved to the Tech Community site

One of the most informative official Microsoft blogs is being relocated to another of the company's sites. Beginning today, the Microsoft 365 Insider blog will be included in the large number of blogs that are found on the company's Tech Community site, rather than on the Microsoft365.com site.

The blog, which originally launched as the Office Insider blog before being renamed, has been in operation for nearly five years, and has offered alerts to members of the Microsoft 365 Insider community on new features that it can try out on its productivity apps like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and others before they are generally available for all users of those apps.

In its final post on Sunday as a stand-alone blog, Microsoft provided a long list of reasons for switching this blog's content over to the Tech Community site:

Enhanced Engagement: The Tech Community is designed for sharing timely information and driving community engagement.

Community Interaction: The Tech Community facilitates engagement with a larger community of Microsoft 365 users, MVPs, and Community Ambassadors, and enables you to share your thoughts, ask questions, and participate in discussions.

Access to Resources: The Tech Community provides a wealth of resources, including blog posts, event promotions, and more, all in one place.

Improved Collaboration: The Tech Community supports better collaboration and interaction, making it easier for you to connect with experts and peers.

Event Promotion: The Tech Community provides a platform to share blog posts, resources, and promote events like AMAs (Ask Me Anything) sessions.

As stated, the new location of the Microsoft 365 blog is over at the company's Tech Community site. The first new blog post on the site is an extensive Microsoft 365 Insider handbook, which offers info on what apps are part of the program, how to sign up, how to get updates for those apps, and much more.