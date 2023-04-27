Create a homemade movie with this new Google Photos feature on Chromebook

Alphabet subsidiary Google has updated users about the availability of new tools inside their Google Photos app on Chromebooks. Chromebooks are laptops running ChromeOS, a barebones Linux OS centered around the Google Chrome browser.

Google teased the launch of new video editing features back in July 2022. After almost a year, the update is finally being rolled out to the public. It enables users to create home movies, better and easier than ever before. With a few taps and clicks, you can create a high-quality homemade movie.

If you want to skip the hassle of making a movie all by yourself, you can select the photos and videos you want to create the movie with. Then click on the plus icon and select the movie option. You will be offered an array of faces, pick the ones you want to be highlighted in the video. Google Photos will do the rest of the processing. Within a few seconds, the movie will be created with background music as well.

If you want more granular control over the creation process, you can manually select items to include and easily drag them to rearrange their positions in the video timeline. You can also add photos and video clips from local storage, that are not already backed up to Google Photos. Google now allows you to edit the clips and photos individually during the creation process. This may come in handy when adjusting the cinematics and tone balance between scenes.

After you are satisfied with the full movie, you can add background soundtracks. Google provides a wide collection of theme music inside their app. If none of them suits your taste, you can always select and upload your own music track to add to the video.

Most of the latest Chromebooks come with Google Photos as part of the stock operating system. If it's missing from your Chromebook, you can always install it on the fly from this link. Once installed, you have to log in to access the features mentioned above. To learn more, you can visit the link here.