Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition Early Access launches with ChatGPT features

In March, Stardock announced Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova as a standalone expansion for its space strategy game Galactic Civilizations IV. Today, the game is available to purchase as an Early Access title. It also announced new features that may make the game one of the first to use OpenAI's ChatGPT generative AI technology.

As the press release from Stardock states:

This latest sequel introduces AI-generated content OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology allowing players to create their own civilizations that uses AI to create the lore, conversation dialogs, quests and more. The game also uses AI, trained on decades of Stardock’s alien art to deliver custom graphics for their custom civilization.

A post on the game's official forms offers more info on this feature:

For the past several months, we have been working to build GPT technology into our Tachyon engine, Stardock’s cloud-based metagaming technology that has previously been seen in Ashes of the Singularity, Offworld Trading Company and Star Control: Origins. Thanks to OpenAI’s ChatGPT API and Tachyon, we are proud to demonstrate what this technology can do for games.

Players of Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova can just type in a prompt to begin creating their own alien species. The generative AI features also extend to making new quests:

With Tachyon, our games, starting with Galactic Civilizations, can just ask for a new quest. Where is gets really crazy that we can ask in the language of the player so the result comes back as a native speaker (or alternatively, as good/bad at it as English).

The game is available from Steam and the Epic Games Store for $39.99.

