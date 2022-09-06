Cyberpunk 2077 gets official modding tools from CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED had a lot to share about its Cyberpunk 2077 universe today, offering looks at the first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, the new Edgerunners anime project, new updates coming to the game, and more. One piece of news was for PC gamers who like to tinker, with the studio announcing the REDmod official modding tools for the RPG.

CD Projekt RED has collaborated with the makers of WolvenKit — an open-source modding kit for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 — when developing the official modding tools. It is described as an "official tool that will help you use, modify and create your own experiences in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, including custom sounds, animations, scripts, and more".

A new Mods folder in the game directory will allow for easy installation of REDmod supported modifications instead of the original Archive folder method. The REDlauncher will be used to enable and disable any available mods. Head here to find the studio's free REDmod tools and its documentation.

Police rework also coming

The studio also shared information on the new major updates hitting the game today across all platforms. This will be the final major update for the last-gen console version of Cyberpunk 2077 too, ending the run for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion is going the same route.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 Edgerunners has items from the upcoming anime, a wardrobe for finetuning the look of V without worrying about stats, cross-platform progression, cross-progression, a performance mode for Xbox Series S (60FPS), mini-game arcade cabinets and lots of other changes. Find the patch notes here.

A major police and vehicle combat rework is also in development, possibly allowing for more dynamic sequences involving battles with law enforcement. This will be a part of the next major update coming to the game on current-gen platforms.