Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion revealed as a 'spy-thriller' experience

CD Projekt RED today finally gave a look at the story expansion it is working on for Cyberpunk 2077. Dubbed Phantom Liberty, the expansion's reveal happened during a special Night City Wire livestream primarily focused on the upcoming Edgerunners spin-off Netflix anime. It was during the tail end of the stream that a teaser trailer for the new expansion dropped, catch it above.

Described as a "spy-thriller expansion", the new story add-on is taking players back to Night City, with both V and Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves) returning. The studio said the expansion will introduce a new cast of characters and take players to a new location of Night City, expanding on one of its districts.

Considering the multiple available endings for the RPG, the expansion's events have to be taking place before the grand finale. CD Projekt RED is said to be making two major story add-ons for Cyberpunk 2077 just like The Witcher 3, though the wait may be a long one.

A release date for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was not announced today, but there is a broad 2023 launch window attached onto the expansion. Moreover, it will skip out on older generation consoles, with only PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Google Stadia receiving the expansion.