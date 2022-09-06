Best GPU deals today: Save over $600 on RX 6900 XT 16GB 4K GPU,6800 XT, 6700 XT

A few days ago, we published two deals article which covered the best deals currently on processors. At the moment, both AMD Ryzen 5000 series as well as Intel 10th Gen processors are discounted by nearly 50% depending on the model. Graphics cards too have gotten cheaper over the last month and half or so, and now looks like a great time to snag one up since they seem to have settled at these prices, at least not until, next gen RTX 4000 or RX 7000 series cards come out.

In this article we cover some of the best 1440p and 4K gaming GPUs from AMD that are on sale today at great prices.

Asus TUF RX 6900 XT OC

First up, we have the Radeon RX 6900 XT Asus TUF OC model. In general, the 6900 XT trades blows with Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3080 12GB model in scenarios that don't involve intense ray-tracing effects. Plus, since the card comes with 16GB VRAM, even the most intense texture packs, say like 16K, can be thrown at it without worry of oversaturating the VRAM.

Asus TUF RX 6900 XT 16GB OC: $729.99 (MSRP: ~$1,399) (~48% off)

Up next, we have the slightly slower (around 10%) cut down RX 6800 XT. In case you aren't aiming for the best of the best performance out there, the 6800 XT is a great deal at the moment as it also comes with quite a few of the advantages

Moving on, the Radeon RX 6800 is an interesting card from AMD. While the GPU isn't quite capable as the 6800 XT and the 6900 XT models, it still packs 16GB VRAM which gives it a clear advantage over Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti in anything outside of ray-tracing. Thanks to this 16GB, the RX 6800 is a capable 4K gaming card if you are willing to turn down some of the graphics settings (barring stuff like textures).

XFX Speedster SWFT319 RX 6800 16GB Core: $559.99 (MSRP: ~$799) (~30% off)

Finally we have the RX 6750 XT and the 6700 XT SKUs. The 6700 series from AMD are decent 1440p gaming options as they come with 12GB memory buffer. In terms of performance, the cards lie right in between the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti and the RTX 3070. Overall, the new RX 6750 XT is around 10% faster on average than the 6700 XT.

