Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin PC servers reactivate after months of downtime

FromSoftware is steadily returning the online activities of its massively popular Dark Souls franchise on PC. Players lost access to all online services in the RPG series back in January after the discovery of a remote code execution exploit. Dark Souls 3 flickered back online in August, and now, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin is back in action.

Keep in mind this is regarding the 2015-released DirectX 11 version of the game with all DLC and other enhancements. The original game still yet to receive its online features back.

"Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin (DX11) have been reactivated," said the studio in a tweet. "Online features for the base version of DarkSouls II for PC (DX9) will be made available at a later date."

We have determined that we will not be able to support online services for the PC version of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition that was released in 2012, due to an aging system.

We apologize for the long wait and ask for your understanding in this matter. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) October 25, 2022

While it's good news for fans of the classic Dark Souls 2 and the upgraded edition, those looking for online activities in the original Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition that was released in 2012 for PC, aren't so lucky.

FromSoftware explained that "due to an aging system" in the game, reactivation of online features for the classic is no longer planned. "We apologize for the long wait and ask for your understanding in this matter," it added. Work on bringing back Dark Souls: Remastered PC servers are continuing, however, soon giving players another avenue of experiencing the hugely popular game online, with cooperative play and invasions, outside of consoles.

No firm time frames have been given yet on when PC players can expect to see the original Dark Souls II and Dark Souls: Remastered back online, with the developer only adding "we will inform you when they return."