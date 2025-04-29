FromSoftware shares Elden Ring Nightreign system requirements for PC players

FromSoftware's Soulslikes have almost always shipped with some sort of multiplayer component for players to either cooperative or compete with each other. However, with its upcoming announced projects, the award-winning studio is going with fully multiplayer ventures. Today, FromSoftware revealed the PC system requirements for the soonest-dropping title, Elden Ring Nightreign.

Unlike many high-profile releases nowadays though, the hardware requirements for Nightreign seem quite tame in comparison. The minimum graphics that the studio asks for is only a GTX 1060 3GB or an AMD RX 580 4GB.

Check out the complete minimum and recommended specifications below:

Minimum Specifications Recommended Specifications Operating System Windows 10 Windows 11 Processor Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Intel Core i5-11500 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Memory 12GB RAM 16GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB DirectX DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0) DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0) Storage 30GB 30GB Sound Card Windows-compatible audio device Windows-compatible audio device

For those who may be unfamiliar with the project, Nightreign offers dynamic three-player cooperative runs with PvE action where players take control of specific heroes with unique skills. Set in a land named Limveld, the map steadily shrinks as time goes on, making players travel toward the center of the action, where tougher bosses and enemies roam. It's important to upgrade the heroes in between fights to make sure they are prepared for future clashes, too.

Dearest Tarnished, we are profoundly thankful for your lasting devotion.

May your path be forever guided by the Grace of Gold.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/3oMfkVpFWU — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 28, 2025

Elden Ring Nightreign is coming out on May 30, 2025, across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. As the standalone title nears launch, FromSoftware also announced today that the original Elden Ring has now sold over 30 million copies.